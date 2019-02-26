St Bernadette’s pupil has hair cut off to donate to children with cancer

North Shore youngster Yasmin Gladwin has undergone a big charity chop – donating locks of her hair to other youngsters, for the second time in two years.

The 11-year-old had 17.5ins cut off, to give to the Little Princess Trust, which collects hair to make special wigs for children who have lost their own due to illnesses like cancer, or medical treatment.

She also set about collecting cash donations for two local good causes and has raised more than £260, to split between Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary and United Blackpool, which works to help the homeless in the resort. She has donated a shopping trolley-load of essential items for the homeless.

The big haircut took place at Salon K on Holmfield Road, North Shore.

Yasmin’s proud mum Emee said: “The first time she did it was two years ago. It was her first ever haircut and she decided she wanted to grow it afterwards and do it again.

“It’s taken about two years for it to grow back.

“She is pleased it’s going to help other children, who don’t have their own hair. She loves the thought someone else can have her hair to help them feel pretty.

“She is very thoughtful and kind.

“She’s always been involved in fundraising since an early age.

“We have done fundraising in the past – with the Kicking Cancer campaign and part of a campaign to raise over £2,000 for two local families.

“So she’s used to helping other people and she likes doing it.

“Kay at Salon K is lovely, and gave her a really nice new style.

“Yasmin has always had long hair, it was down to the back of her knees the first time she had it cut and donated it.

“But she is enjoying having it a bit shorter for a change.

“She also decided she wanted to raise money for two local charities as well.

“She wanted to support Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary and United Blackpool, which does work for the homeless in Blackpool.

“We did a big shop for food and essentials, and we dropped them off.”

Yasmin, who attends St Bernadette’s Primary School, said: “I wanted to support the animals and over the last year I’ve seen a lot of work that’s being done to help the homeless.

“I’m starting swimming this year and my hair was getting too long to put into a swimming cap!

“There are some girls and boys who don’t have any hair because they have some problems, I thought it would be nice for them to have some of mine.”