St Annes voters set to go to the polls

Voters in St Annes’ Heyhouses ward are set go to the polls on Thursday, April 5 to elect a Fylde councillor to succeed the late Barbara Nash.

Coun Nash died, aged 66, a few days before Christmas after suffering a cardiac arrest while visiting family in Scotland.

Hundreds of people attended her funeral at St Margaret’s Church in St Annes and husband Ed, who is also a member of Fylde Council along with Lancashire County and St Annes Town Councils, said: “Barbara was such a kind caring person who loved her council work and her family was her pride and joy.

“Her great gift was to touch hearts and inspire all whom she met.”

She was first elected to the council in 2012 in a by-election called after the resignation of Peter Wood because of work commitments,

Coun Nash then went on to top the Heyhouses poll in the council election of May 2015.

She gained 1,260 votes, while fellow Conservatives Viv Willder and Vince Settle were also elected with 1,227 and and 1,063 respectively.

In that election, the Conservative trio were up against Labour and Liberal Democrat opponents while in the by-election of July 2012, Coun Nash saw off challenges from an independent and candidates representing the Independence Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and Integrity UK.

Nominations for the April by-election close next Wednesday, March 7 at 4pm.

Deadline for being eligible to vote in the election is midnight on Friday, March 16.

Postal vote applications much be received by 5pm on Monday, March 19.

Cut-off for new applications for proxy votes 5pm on Monday, March 26, while applications for emergency proxy due to physical incapacity up to that date can be taken up to 5pm on election day.