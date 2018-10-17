St Annes seafront attraction celebrates record interest with expansion

The team behind St Annes’ beach huts has celebrated a record-breaking season by installing 10 more.

The delivery of the new batch from Dorset, where they are built, takes the total to 36.

Stuart and Zoe Robertson, proprietors of the St Annes Beach Huts company, have planning permission for 10 more.

“It has been a great year, with more than 10,000 people enjoying the huts, which is our highest-ever number,” said Stuart.

“That’s around 35 per cent up on 2017 and we were delighted with the interest during what was an absolutely brilliant summer.”

The first huts were installed between the mini-links golf course and the shore in 2012.

They won visitor experience of the year at the Lancashire Tourism Awards in 2016 as well as regularly being rated Fylde’s No 1 attraction on the Tripadvisor travel website.

The new huts are the first to be installed since 2014.

As with all those previously sited by Stuart and Zoe on the seafront, they have been built by Ecologic Developments, specialist carpenters based in Dorset.

“They specialise in building beach huts and they’ve done a fantastic job,” added Stuart.

“We close up most of the huts until Easter after the half term break which is coming up, but we keep one or two available to rent throughout the winter.

“It can be lovely down there even in the depths of winter and people do still like to use them at that time of year.”