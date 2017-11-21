St Annes' Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary still going strong

Animal-lovers at a Fylde coast pet sanctuary have sworn to remain steadfast as the two year anniversary of its site closure fast approaches.

Tributes paid to Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary owner





Two months after the death of its founder Mandy Leigh, and 18 months after the closure of its St Annes farm site, Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary is still looking after unwanted animals - and still needs a new farm site on which to house its seven homeless horses, eight cats, and 19 dogs.

Animals from Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary are still in need of a new home. L-R are Annie Ledington with Dave, Marek Grabinowski with Max, Mel Shaw with Jack and Marc Cartmell with Ty

The charity’s staff are currently caring for the animals with the help of Afterglow Boarding Kennels on Whitehill Road, and private liveries in Hambleton and Staining.

But Easterleigh trustee Mel Shaw said: “The problem is a lot of people don’t think we’re still going, when really we are as strong as ever.

What we really need is help finding a new place.

“As we are now, the dogs don’t have a paddock. Yes, they get walked every day, but we’ve got some quite big dogs that would like to go off-lead and have a run

Easterleigh was founded in 1995 by Mandy Leigh as a stable for horses.

She began taking in other animals in 1998 after agreeing to take on 27 unwanted Jack Russell dogs.

Mandy died in September at the age of 69 following a short battle with lung cancer. Sanctuary supporters vowed to keep her no-kill policy intact.

Mel said: “Mandy was constantly on the phone taking all the cases from the public and now she has gone it’s left a huge gap. Whereas before Mandy sorted everything out, the responsibility has fallen to the trustees.

“We are just finding our feet. One of the things we have done recently is start talks with the RSPCA. We need to forge these new relationships.

“Every day we get phone calls from people who can’t be bothered with their dogs any more or can’t look after them,. There’s nothing else like us around here. If we were to go, who else would take these animals in? Just a few weeks ago there was a cat left in a shoebox outside our shop.

“We are a local charity that supports the community.

“A new site would mean a better place for the animals, and we could take more animals in like we used to do.”

· Can you help Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary? Call the sanctuary on 07733 887 842, or visit www.easterleigh.org.uk.