St Annes doctor is handed suspended jail term

A doctor who has been found guilty of making a false statement in relation to his insolvency has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Dr Kevin Ross, 45, of Station Road, St Annes, lied about the number of hours he was working each week when he gave a statement to the official receivers in relation to his insolvency in September 2014.

He denied a charge of knowingly and wilfully making a false declaration, but did not give evidence at his trial at Preston’s Sessions House Court.

Ross was given a three month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay costs of £5,000 within the next 12 months.

At an earlier hearing, the court heard that the doctor had signed a record of an interview declaring he worked eight hours a week, earning around £800 a month –saying this was the minimum required to maintain his professional status.

He indicated the information was “true to the best of his knowledge and belief” but records showed he worked 124 hours in August 2014 and 176 hours in September 2014.