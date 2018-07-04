St Annes Cricket Club’s colour run debut day a dazzling success

St Annes Cricket Club’s first Colour Run and Fun Day was a spectacular success – and is to become an annual event.

Some 100 runners of all ages took part in a circuit around the Vernon Road ground – being covered in powder paint as they went – to raise funds for their clubs and good causes.

Meanwhile, families galore revelled in a series of old fashioned stalls offering a host of games and other delights.

The club’s events co-ordinator Rachel Higson said: “The heat was so intense, the length of the laps was halved – but it didn’t reduce the fun at all.

“Everyone enjoyed seeing the senior players throwing the paint at all of the junior runners but got more excited as the juniors were then allowed to throw the paint at the older runners.

“It was a great success and the great news is that it will be back next year.”

Club chairman John Cotton added: “Alongside already-established features at the club such as the Beer and Gin Festival and our Guy Fawkes Night fireworks, we are trying to organise a calendar of events involving the local community.

“The aim of the colour run and fun day to embrace our members and the local community in our family-orientated club and we look forward to it becoming an annual event.”