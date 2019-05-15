St Annes beach wins Seaside Award for fifth year running

St Annes beach has joined the proud ranks of eight other Fylde coast beaches given Seaside Awards by Keep Britain Tidy.

This is the fifth year in a row that the beach has received the award, which celebrates cleanliness and suitability for family visits.

Keep Britain Tidy examines the beaches water quality, management, its lack of litter and also proximity to holiday facilities such as toilets, bins and gardens.

A Fylde Council spokesman said its Coast and Countryside team, including the ranger service, the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, United Utilities and groups of volunteers have worked hard to maintain high standards for both residents and visitors.

This year, environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy presented 208 awards to England’s best beaches, including 71 international Blue Flags and 137 Seaside Awards.

Blackpool South beach lost its Blue Flag status due to an 1.89 per cent drop in water quality. However, the resort received Seaside Awards for all its beaches, including Blackpool South, Central, North and Bispham.

Wyre Council also retained its Seaside Awards for Rossall Beach, Ferry Beach and Marine Beach in Fleetwood, and Jubilee Beach in Cleveleys.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: "The success of the 156 beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”