'Spreading hate of LGBT people'

Re. ‘Message was one of love for all’, (Your Say, September 29) I take the point that Franklin Graham only preached about God’s love and said nothing hateful ​during​ his recent event at the Winter Gardens.

But he is internationally known for constantly spreading prejudice and hatred of LGBT people across the world using his social media.

For him to then stand on stage to talk about God’s love for all is at best inconsistent and at worst dishonest.

The Jesus I know did not discriminate and did not support violence and persecution under any circumstances.

Nina Parker

Blackpool