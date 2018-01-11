Splendour of Baronial Hall for winter wedding

It was a whirlwind romance for Blackpool couple Mark Smith and Leanne Clark who married on December 27.

Their first date was on November 19, 2016 and by the January they say they knew they had found what many people don’t find in a lifetime - true love.

Mark and Leanne Smith who were married at the Winter Gardens.

It soon became clear they were destined to be together and there was no need for an official engagement, they simply began planning their wedding.

The couple, who live in Blackpool, tied the knot in the stunning Baronial Hall at the Winter Gardens and say it was the most magical day.

Leanne, 33, originally from Dundee, said: “For me the best part of the day was the ceremony itself.

“I had asked Scott, our photographer, to make sure Mark didn’t turn around until the perfect moment and he didn’t fail in doing just that.

Mark and Leanne Smith

“As I reached the the bottom of the aisle ready to walk, all I could see was my beautiful groom with his back to me and I started to cry.

“I knew there were people on either side of me and all looking at me but all I could see was Mark.

“As he turned around, it was as if he was the only other person in the room, a surreal feeling but very very true. I will never forget it.”

Mark, a 45-year-old occupation mechanic from Preston, said: “I knew from the very moment I met Leanne that we had something amazing and as she walked towards me from the bottom of the aisle, I was totally blown away.

“I could have said so much at that point but all I could manage was ‘wow’.

“That for me was the best part of the day which will stay with me forever.”

Leanne said the room was beautiful and thanked their photographers for doing an amazing job in capturing their perfect day.