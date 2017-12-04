Splashing fun for charity

Have your say

Young swimmers raised more than £1,300 to support a charity which helps disadvantaged children.

Turtle Tots, which holds swimming classes for babies in St Annes and Thornton, were busy splashing for cash last month to raise vital funds for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Hundreds of youngsters took part in swimming lessons based on children’s television programme Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom to raise more than £1,300.

This amount goes towards a national Turtle Tots total of £47,284.65, smashing their target of £25,000.

The top 10 fund-raisers were given Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom goody bags courtesy of Entertainment One (eOne).

The top Turtle Tot fundraiser from Turtle Tots Fylde and Preston was nine-month-old Mathilda Benischke.

Vicky Hill, owner of Turtle Tots Fylde and Preston, said: “We had a fantastic week of magical, musical lessons.

“All our parents and babies really got into the spirit of the event and gave it 100 per cent.

“The commitment is reflected in the sum we collectively raised.”

Emma Bradley, director of Global Goodness, said: “We’re really proud of our partnership with Turtle Tots and very grateful to all those who supported Splash Some Noise.

“We hope every Turtle Tot enjoyed a very splashy time for Global’s Make Some Noise, the money raised will help us continue our support of families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.”

There is still time to donate by visiting everydayhero.co.uk/event/Splashsomenoise. Or visit www.turtletots.com