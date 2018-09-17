Spitfire winging off for a winter refurb

The Spitfire Memorial at Fairhaven Lake is to be removed for refurbishment over the coming winter.

Six years on from it being installed, the full-size replica of a Second World War Spitfire W3644 which was shot down while returning from escorting bombers over France. will be inspected, repainted and generally restored before being returned in spring 2019.

A spokesman for the Lytham St Annes Spitfire Ground Display Team said: “Due to last year’s very cold winter, along with changeable weather conditions, it’s felt that the upcoming winter is the ideal time for the refurbishment.

“Wareings of Wrea Green, who originally lifted and installed the Spitfire, will remove it to bring it to our base at Blackpool Airport. Wareings have donated the equipment and personnel to help recover it, which would have cost thousands. While the plinth will remain, the accompanying plaques will also be removed to be refurbished at the same time.”

The spitfire was officially dedicated at a ceremony (pictured inset) in June 2013.