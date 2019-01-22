South Shore woman runs 10k a month for a year to help raise funds and awareness

Emma Pilgrim clocked up a whopping 93 miles, and 140,000 steps, running through 2018 for a good cause.

Emma, who works as a product developer at HTI Group – toy and game manufacturer – in Fleetwood, set herself the challenge last year of running a 10k event every month, to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

As the year went on, she also took part in half marathons and obstacle course races including Tough Mudder, to boost her fundraising.

Among the races she completed were a Blackpool 10k in February, the Liverpool half marathon in March, Water Wipeout in July, the Amsterdam half marathon in October and the Longridge Christmas Pudding Run in December.

Her bid to raise funds for Mind started when she discovered running provided her with a form of therapy and helped with anxiety – releasing endorphins and freeing her mind from the pressures of modern life.

The 26-year-old, from South Shore, said: “I’ve never considered myself a runner, although I’ve always been into exercise and going to the gym.

“My friend got me to come running and I found that I really enjoyed it. I just switched off completely from everything going on in my life. I started listening to podcasts while I was doing it, so I was using that time to do something.

“I felt like I wanted a goal to work towards and had seen someone else doing a 10k a month for a year, so I decided to do that too and raise money for the charity MIND, because of the link with how exercise had helped me.

“It ended up that I also ran a few half marathons and did some other challenges too, as my friends were doing them so I took part with them. I didn’t manage to get to as many further afield as I would have liked, but I did manage to do quite a few events in different locations.

“At times, I did have to dig deep, like in the Peak District race, in March, in the snow. I ran in all weathers – blazing hot days, snow, wind and rain.

“It was tough sometimes, but my battles are somewhat insignificant in comparison to some of the people who are supported by MIND on a daily basis. There are so many physical and mental benefits from running.

“My colleagues were a great support too, which was really good.

“Now I’m going to just enjoy running for a bit, I will certainly keep it up, but won’t be doing set events every month, and maybe start to plan another challenge for 2020.”

• You can support Emma by visiting https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EmmaPilgrim2