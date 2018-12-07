South Shore's new Lateo Boutique Bar aims to boost the area

The owner of a new South Shore cocktail bar believes the area could compete with Poulton and Lytham for quality.

Lateo Boutique Bar has opened on Lytham Road and one of the co-owners, Gary Edwards, believes the area has a good future.

The new bar is situated on Lytham Road,

The 35-year-old ex-soldier, who served in Afghanistan, said: “The Highfield Road area has been improving for some time now and it is less tourist-focused as well.

“I think it can be very much similar to Poulton and the bar complements the other businesses nearby, such as San Marcos and Italio.”

Gary, who is from South Shore, said Lateo aims to focus on the quality of the drinks rather than being “just another bar”, and said there are more than 60 different types of gin on offer, as well as niche drinks that are hard to find elsewhere.

Gary added: “Some of the champagne and wines are not available in shops, and the cocktails are going down a storm thanks to our mixologist Mario.”

During the day the bar becomes a cafe lounge and is currently offering free teas and coffee to emergency service workers.

The bar already employs six members of staff, and Gary hopes to employ more in the new year – as well as launching a food menu.