One casualty was rescued and taken to hospital suffering from burns after fire broke out at a house in South Shore.

Crews from Blackpool. St Annes and South Shore stations were called to the blaze in a ground floor room at the property in Abbey Road on Friday evening.

They used four breathing apparatus and a hose reel to tackle the fire and were at the scene for more than three hours.

A brigade spokesman said the cause of the fire was unknown.