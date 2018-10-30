Sophie has head shaved in aid of Blackpool RNLI

It was a case of hair today, gone tomorrow, for kind-hearted Blackpool resident Sophie Whitehouse.

Sophie – who moved to Blackpool more than 10 years ago, having fallen in love with the town as a tourist – had her long locks chopped off and her head shaved, in aid of a good cause.

Sophie went under the razor at the Compass Cafe Bar, on Birley Street, in Blackpool centre, to raise funds for Blackpool RNLI.

The Mayor of Blackpool, Gary Coleman, attended and played his part – by snipping off Sophie’s long plait of hair, before the rest was shaved off.

Sophie said: “Blackpool RNLI seemed a great charity to fundraise for.

“It’s local, we live by the sea, it’s made up of volunteers and the charity relies on donations, fundraising and legacies.

“It’s so important to support local charity – especially one which is not Government-funded, one whose staff are volunteers and give no second thought to risking their own lives to assist other people.

“Michelle Burrows, the owner of Compass, was excellent – she provided us with all the help and support we needed to make sure the event ran smoothly.

“Members of the RNLI attended in their uniforms, so we could take a photograph, which was absolutely fantastic.”

The event raised £1,320 for Blackpool RNLI. A raffle held on the night was supported by local businesses from within the town centre – including Zilch, Sandcastle Water Park, Blackpool Zoo, Blackpool Tourist Information Centre, and Moments In Time Weddings and Events.

And the “happy street dancer” Peter D Rock also made an appearance to support the night.

Michelle added: “All in all, what a night to remember – it puts our faith back into humankind. We were so pleased, so proud, and happy a community could come together.

“Well done to all involved and thank you to everyone for all your support.”