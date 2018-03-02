Sooty heads home for NHS celebration

Blackpool Victoria Hospital has welcomed its own home-grown furry ambassador.

Children’s TV favourite Sooty turns 70 this year, and has teamed up with the NHS, which is also set to celebrate its seventh decade.

Sooty spent time at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, recording video messages and posing for pictures for the NHS70 celebrations, which will be held in July.

The orange glove puppet was discovered in a shop on Blackpool’s North Pier in 1948, and made his TV debut with then-owner Harry Corbett in 1952.

Sooty’s current owner and television presenter, Richard Cadell, said: “It’s lovely to be able to get involved with the hospital, especially as Blackpool is Sooty’s home town. It is wonderful the NHS and Sooty are both celebrating 70th anniversaries in July!

“Everyone has been so delighted to see Sooty here at Blackpool Victoria Hospital – he really is a national icon and a local legend!

“It’s great that he has been able to take up this special role and we look forward to returning to the hospital in July for the celebrations.”