Song For Edward storms Amazon music charts

A Lytham mum is celebrating as a ballad about her son, who died of meningitis, has surpassed Cliff Richard in an Amazon music chart.

Celebrities Matt Lucas and Leigh Francis AKA Keith Lemon are backing A Song For Edward on Twitter, which has reached No.11 in Amazon Best Sellers and No.2 in the Hot New Releases charts.



The track was written by Jay Stansfield (38), who owns The Song-writing Company and is the vocalist of punk band ALL HAIL HYENA, in tribute to Edward Dee.



Edward’s mum, Liz Dee (48) also commissioned the song to encourage conversations about sepsis and meningitis.

Liz said: “It’s a great song and I knew it would be popular but to see it soar through the Amazon charts and beat Cliff Richard is phenomenal.



“I think it could go all the way as the support has been fabulous.”

Edward was just 10-years-old when he died of meningitis 18 months ago. His mum set up The Edward Dee Fund following his death to raise awareness of both meningitis and sepsis. All proceeds from the ballad will go towards this charity.



Comedian Matt Lucas and fictional character Keith Lemon have shown their support by retweeting Jay’s messages about the song on Twitter.

BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins, who starred in Line of Duty and the 2014 ITV drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, has also promised to write about the song on Twitter.

He became involved with UK Sepsis Trust after losing his daughter to the illness in 2010.

Jay said: “John’s a really nice guy and the song just clicked with him, as it has for many people.



“We need people with influence to get behind it so we can get it into people’s minds and raise more awareness of both sepsis and meningitis.

“We were buzzing when we found out it had reached number two in the Amazon charts and beat Cliff Richard’s track, Rise Up, which is the Record of the Week on Radio Two.

“We’ve had such amazing feedback and it proves that if you have enough drive and commitment and you put in enough time and energy, you can achieve anything.”

Liz is now calling on even more people to back the cause.



“We need to make some noise as it’s easy to get buried on social media, so please keep sharing our Tweets and downloading the song across various platforms.

“We can’t relax as we’re up against the big boys and to raise huge amounts of awareness of the charity and both diseases would be an incredible legacy for Edward.”

A Song For Edward is available on Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play and Spotify. Alternatively visit https://jaystansfield2.wixsite.com/songwriting/a-song-for-edward



For more information or to make a donation please visit www.theedwarddeefund.org or to sponsor Liz in her fund-raising efforts, please send an email to contact@theedwarddeefund.org

Search for The Edward Dee Fund on Facebook or follow @edwarddeefund on Twitter.