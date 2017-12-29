Some of 2017’s social scene best bits

W e look back at some of the highlights of the first six months of the Fylde coast social scene calendar.
In January, Rossall School held a Burns Night in aid of the Streetlife charity.
February saw 378 guests attend a fundraising ball in aid of Blackpool Carers at the Hilton Hotel. And the Guide Dogs movement in Blackpool marked its diamond anniversary with a celebration dinner at the Cliffs Hotel. March saw International Women’s Day celebrated with a special event, organised by Pink Link Ladies Networking, which took place at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green. In April, the Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice organised a successful Easter coffee morning at Poulton Bridge Club, which raised close to £850.
The same month, guests went back in time to a 1940s themed dance, held at Hanger 42, based at the former RAF Squires Gate site – a fundraiser organised by the team behind the Fylde Coast Museum of Aviation and Aircraft.
In June, former Blackpool FC players and the family of Billy Ayres, reminisced about the 1992 promotion victory, with a night at Viva Blackpool. Rosewood Lodge nursing home, in St Annes, held a 40s themed garden party.