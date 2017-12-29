Some of 2017’s social scene best bits

W e look back at some of the highlights of the first six months of the Fylde coast social scene calendar.

In January, Rossall School held a Burns Night in aid of the Streetlife charity.

Susan Essex-Crosby, Linda Wood, Jackie Munden, Beryl Moran and Doreen Southern , at Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice Easter coffee morning

February saw 378 guests attend a fundraising ball in aid of Blackpool Carers at the Hilton Hotel. And the Guide Dogs movement in Blackpool marked its diamond anniversary with a celebration dinner at the Cliffs Hotel. March saw International Women’s Day celebrated with a special event, organised by Pink Link Ladies Networking, which took place at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green. In April, the Poulton Friends of Trinity Hospice organised a successful Easter coffee morning at Poulton Bridge Club, which raised close to £850.

The same month, guests went back in time to a 1940s themed dance, held at Hanger 42, based at the former RAF Squires Gate site – a fundraiser organised by the team behind the Fylde Coast Museum of Aviation and Aircraft.

In June, former Blackpool FC players and the family of Billy Ayres, reminisced about the 1992 promotion victory, with a night at Viva Blackpool. Rosewood Lodge nursing home, in St Annes, held a 40s themed garden party.

Blackpool Carers Purple Ball at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. From left: Nicky Gallagher, Terri Hodgkinson, Julie Swift, Gayna Dudley and Jean Johnson

Mark Gaskell, Tony Watkiss, John Coombes, Keith Maddock and Paul Lomax, from Lytham Spitfire team at their Big Band Ball in Hanger 42 of Blackpool Airport

Rossall School held a Burns Night in aid of the Streetlife charity. From left: Sharon Potts, Mayor of Wyre Councillor Terry Lees, piper Phil McConnell, Nanette Trueman, Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool Councillor Kath Rowson and Joan Goldin

Pink Link the Blackpool women's network group hosted a women's day business event at Ribby Hall Village. From left: Tracy Hyde of Aura Jewellery, Alison White of Colour Me Beautiful, Sunny Wang of Mayfaire Spa, Jackie Bywater of NatWest

Members of the 1992 Blackpool FC squad who beat Scunthorpe in the Fourth Division play-off final at Wembley met for a 25th anniversary reunion at Viva. Players with members of manager Billy Ayre's family