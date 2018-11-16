Soldier’s drugs binge was ‘to end his life’

A soldier whose body was found in woodlands eight days after he disappeared from his army camp had taken a lethal amount of cocaine before his death.

Kingsman Jordan Corcoran, 28, was last seen alive in his room at Weeton Barracks (inset), on Singleton Road, at 3am on July 4.

He failed to report for duty at 5am. It was believed he changed into civilian clothes and left the camp.

Police released two missing person appeals in two days in the hope of tracing him.

His body was found in a dense woodland area some 20 metres from the camp perimeter fence, hidden from view, at around 9.30pm on July 12.

The coroner’s report said ‘he had clearly been deceased for some time’, and that there was no evidence that he was alive after July 4, the day he disappeared.

A toxicological analysis revealed that, in the hours before his death, Mr Corcoran had voluntarily taken ‘an extremely high quantity of cocaine with the intention of ending his life’.

At the inquest at Blackpool Town Hall on Monday, coroner Alan Wilson handed down a conclusion of suicide.

A Facebook page, called ‘Remembering Jordan Corcoran’, was created in Mr Corcoran’s memory.

Family and friends paid tribute to the much-loved young dad, and laid poppies in his memory on Remembrance Day.

His partner and mother of his son Melissa Kitt posted on Facebook: “Devastation just doesn’t cut it. I’m absolutely heartbroken beyond belief.

“You were my entire world, my boyfriend for so long and we shared so many memories together with our precious little boy. Sleep tight my beautiful boy until we meet again.”

Schooldays pal Ben Thomas said: “I have so many funny memories and laughs in and out of school with you, mate. So sad and the last thing anyone expected.”

Another fellow pupil at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, Vikki Louise, added: “He was so kind to me when many others weren’t. He probably wouldn’t have remembered, but I do. What a loss to the world. I am so sorry.”

Another poignant message simply said: “RIP sweetheart. Duty done.”

Help is available round the clock from the Samaritans’ helpline. Call them for free on 116 123.