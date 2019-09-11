Soccer plan for South Shore unveiled

A football club is in line for new facilities as part of a revamp of its playing facilities.

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council for a new clubhouse and ball-stopping steel framed canopy to be used by Foxhall Football Club at Fishers Field on Highfield Road in South Shore.

The scheme includes a building with amenities including changing rooms, a kitchen and a community room.

The canopy will be installed over the existing multi use games area, using netting to stop balls from being kicked out onto the field.

The facilities will be used by more than 20 teams of all ages including adults.

Foxhall FC chairman Shaun Louth said in a submission accompanying the application: "Foxhall was established in 1970, making Fishers Field their home ground.

"Since then the club has grown, we are a charter standard club, a Nike partnership club and have recently formed our first under-18 team.

"We have over 20 teams, mixed boys and girls, from ages of four to 18 and this year we are forming an open age group for former players, managers etc.

"We currently have just over 300 kids signed on. We are a non-profit club and aim to be the cheapest in Blackpool.

"Also we have a hardship case for single parents or those on benefits to make it affordable so no child has to miss out on a sport they love."

Foxhall has had to use alternative facilities while work was carried out on Fishers Field by water company United Utilities to build an underground storage tank.

The pitches have since been levelled and relaid.