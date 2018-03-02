Snow? Not very likely on Fylde coast!

It never snows in Blackpool!

That’s the usual response whenever a wintery downpour is forecast or the inevitable weather warnings are issued during the winter months.

And it seems this time the experts at the Met Office agree – as this map shows.

While the rest of the UK is braced for the latest onslaught from the ‘beast from the east’ and Storm Emma, the Fylde coast is one of very few places not covered by a weather warning.

The icy blast has seen the highest level red alert – warning of risk to life –issued in some parts, while the rest of Lancashire is covered by a yellow warning of snow until Saturday.

But the Fylde coast is not affected, even though forecasters say there is a chance of snow in Blackpool tomorrow.

Issuing the weather warning that is in place across most of the North West today, a Met Office spokesman said: “There is the possibility of travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become or remain cut off.”

Although the snow did fall –and stick –in Blackpool on Tuesday, it had almost entirely melted within hours. Brief showers since have had minimal impact.

And when The Gazette reported at the weekend that snow was forecast, the response on Facebook was predictable.

Will Stavros Banks wrote: “This is Blackpool... where snow does not happen.”

Kay Whittle posted: “No way Blackpool will get snow.”

And Adam Strong said it was ‘a bit too early to be trying for April fools’.

The forecasters may have been proven right on that occasion – although it was hardly a heavy downpour –but at least normal service has been resumed.

Not much of the UK avoids a weather warning –shown in yellow, amber and red – but the Fylde coast, in the red circle, avoids the snowy scenes in Hadfield, top right, and the treacherous conditions on the M66, bottom right