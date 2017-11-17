Smoke at residential care home sparks emergency call-out

Firefighters were called out to reports of smoke at a residential home in Blackpool, say fire services.

Two engines from Blackpool attended the Parade Rest Home in Raikes Road at around 12.40pm on Friday, November 17.

On arrival crews investigated and located the issue to a resident's room.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We received call from a rest home.

"Residents reported a smell of smoke which we investigated.

"We found a problem with an electrical socket in one of the rooms and used a PPV unit to clear the smoke."

Nobody was injured during the incident and no damage was caused.