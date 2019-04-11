Smoke alarms alert Blackpool neighbours to fire danger

Have your say

Lancashire firefighters have reminded residents of the importance of having smoke alarms fitted.

It comes after two incidents in the same day in which smoke alarms alerted neighbours to problems.

Crews went to Limerick Road, Blackpool, today after a kitchen blaze in a house.

A neighbour heard the building's smoke alarm going off and raised the alarm. An elderly man was helped to safety.

In another incident in Argosy Avenue, Grange Park, a pan had been left on a stove, setting off the smoke alarm.

A neighbour alerted firefighters, who went to the scene and dealt with the incident.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Both incidents show the importance of having smoke alarms fitted.

"Not only will they alert the householder, the alarm will alert neighbours.

"There is no reason not to have one fitted. It's free"

You can call 0800 169 1125 for a free alarm.

Earlier, fire crews from Blackpool and Bispham were called to a property on Chelsea Avenue, Layton.

The fire involved the dishwasher and was quickly extinguished by firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.