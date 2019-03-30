Smoke alarm warning as firefighters tackle Blackpool kitchen blaze

Have your say

A fire boss has stressed the importance of smoke alarms after firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Blackpool today.

Fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore attended the incident on Dean Street at around 11.30am.

The emergency call was made by the occupier of the property.

Watch manager Steve Boyne, of South Shore fire station explained; "We attended to quite a serious kitchen fire which was well alight.

"Everybody was out of the building fortunately, but it suffered extensive damage to the kitchen."

Firefighters used tow breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a ventilation unit.

Mr Boyne said there were no smoke alarms fitted or working in the property.

"We can't stress enough they save more lives than we do." he said.

"Keep them fitted, tested and working."