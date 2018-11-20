Smoke alarm reminder by Blackpool firefighters

Have your say

Firefighters in Blackpool have reminded householders that they can have smoke alarms fitted free .

It follows an incident at sheltered accommodation in Forest Gate, Blackpool, tonight.

A microwave meal overheated and started smoking, but the occupant was alerted by a smoke alarm before the incident escalated.

Firefighters attended and found the flat was smoke logged but no serious damage.

A spokesman said: "The smoke alarm was fixed, working and did its job.

"It made the resident aware of what was going on before the incident could develop."