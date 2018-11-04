Small earthquake recorded in Blackpool

Another small earthquake was recorded in Blackpool by the British Geological Survey today, the first in three days.

The quake, which happened close to Preston New Road at 4.29pm, measured 0.7 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of 2km.

In a previous statement, Cuadrilla said: "As we have said before, local residents should be reassured that the monitoring systems in place are working as they should.

“These are tiny seismic events that are detected by our monitors as we fracture the shale rock 2km underground and are many hundreds of orders of magnitude below what is capable of being felt, much less cause damage or harm at surface."

