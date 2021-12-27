Skip goes up in flames near waste recycling centre in Fleetwood on Boxing Day
A skip containing a "quantity of rubbish" went up in flames near a recycling centre in Fleetwood.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:25 am
Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham were called to the incident in Jameson Road at around 6.40am on Sunday, December 26.
The incident involved a skip and a quantity of waste, the fire service said.
Firefighters used one water jet to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
