Six-year-old Delilah donates hair to raise money for Brian House

Just like her famous Biblical namesake, six-year-old Delilah is about to do some hair-chopping.

But in the case of Delilah Mawdsley, it will be her own – and for two good causes.

The St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School pupil is out to prove you are never too young for a hair-raising act of kindness.

She is set to have more than 12 inches cut off her long locks, at Susan D Hairdressers in Cleveleys, to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs for children, who have lost their own hair due to illness such as cancer.

Delilah – whose hair currently reaches the bottom of her back – is also raising money for Brian House Children’s Hospice, in Bispham.

Her proud mum Karen Feather said Delilah decided to help the hospice in memory of Charlie Jordan, who attended her school and sadly died at the age of 11 in 2017. Charlie was cared for at Brian House, for a rare form of brain cancer.

Karen said: “One of Delilah’s younger sisters tried to cut her own hair, so we took her to the hairdressers and she had to have it cut short.

“While we were there, the hairdresser asked Delilah if she would like her hair cut short next time, because she said her hair was long enough that she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

“Delilah loved the idea of her hair being given to other children who didn’t have any.

“She is a really kind little girl anyway and when she saw the video of children in hospital with no hair, she started asking questions about it.

“Delilah loves her long hair, she says it makes her feel like Rapunzel.

“She said she wanted other girls to be able to feel like that, because it was sad that they couldn’t. Which I thought was really nice.

“She’s only six, so to think like that, we are really proud of her – our little hero.

“Delilah came up with the idea of raising money for Brian House herself. Her school has done fundraising because Brian House helped Charlie’s family in their time of need.

“So she wanted to do her bit too.”

• To support Delilah and her fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Delilah-Mawdsley