Six fire crews respond to overnight fire in Central Drive

A fire at a business premises in Central Drive has been extinguished by fire crews.



Six fire engines were mobilised at 2.37am, with crews from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham and St Annes responding to a fire at a three-storey commercial building.

Fire crews attended a fire at a commercial premises in Central Drive, Blackpool at 2.37am this morning (November 25). Pic: Google

A section of Central Drive was closed by police whilst firefighters tackled the fire.

No one has been reported injured.

A fire spokesman said: "The ground floor was well alight and firefighters used eight breathing apparatus and four hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"At 3.23am, the fire was extinguished and firefighters began the scene safe."