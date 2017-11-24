Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, November 25
ASCOT: 12.30 Polydora, 12.55 Remind Me Later, 1.30 River Arrow, 2.5 Smad Place, 3.15 Sir Valentino, 3.50 Nestor Park
HAYDOCK: 12.10 Dynamic Dollars, 12.40 Hainan, 1.15 Caln Des Obeaux, 1.50 Man Of Plenty, 2.,25 Robbin'Hannon, 3.0 Bristol De Mai, 3.35 Baywing
HUNTINGDON: 12.0 Clondaw Native, 12.30 Miss Crick, 1.5 Eskendash, 1.40 Star Foot, 2.15 A Good Skin, 2.50 Let's Tango, 3.25 French Crusader
LINGFIELD: 11.45 Cornish Point, 1.215 Gulliver, 12.50 Galloway Hills, 1.25 Bollihope, 2.0 Lady Perignon, 2.35 Locommotion, 3.10 New Rich, 3.40 Come On Dave
WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Shakour, 6.15 Garsington 6.45 Beau Mistral, 7.15 Axe Cap, 7.45 Captain Swift, 8.15 General Hazard, 8.45 Arrowzone, 8.45 Zaeem
NAP: Axe Cap, Next Best: Dynamic Dollars