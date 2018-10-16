Sign of success for Blackpool Soroptimists

Learning a new skill and how to communicate better helped Blackpool Soroptimists win a coveted prize.

The club scooped the Rose Bowl Trophy after winning the annual regional president’s challenge for the first time. This year’s challenge had the theme “together, we can...” and the Blackpool club decided to learn to sign a song.

Twelve members decided to learn the song and joined Blackpool signing choir. The choir master Paul Whittaker also recorded a video of himself signing the song, Love Changes Everything, so members could practice at home.

The idea for signing was proposed by president Christine Fairhurst and proved a big hit. She said it had been good for the members to learn a new skill, was good fun and brought members closer by supporting each other.

Only a couple of members had any signing experience.

The choir was conducted in the competition by Christine and signing choir member Joyce.

Christine said: “I was thrilled to accept the trophy on behalf of the club, but in my mind, we were already winners because of the positive impact, enjoyment and challenge of performing and signing a song. I would highly recommend the signing choir to anyone.”

The Rose Bowl was donated by Margaret Parr, when she was regional president and was first presented in 1980. It aims to enable members of North West clubs to meet with other local groups and exchange ideas, to develop friendship and understanding between the clubs.

Before the Rose Bowl was introduced, different groups did not have much chance to meet. The competition started off as an annual quiz, but more recently different challenges have been set by the regional president.