Shop windows smashed week after opening

A Cleveleys barber shop was targeted by vandals just one week after its grand opening.

Three windows at the The Savage Barbers on Cleveleys Avenue were cracked beyond repair on Thursday night.

The shop had opened for the first time on October 15.

Owner Billy Savage said: “It looks like it’s been shot with a BB gun.

“I left the shop at 7.15pm and it got reported at 8.40pm (on Thursday).

“It just makes me angry. It’s another setback. I’m trying to support my family and build my reputation as a business and someone has tried to ruin it.

“It has taken a lot of money and a lot of effort to set up. I managed to turn the shop around in two nights to get it open, and my whole family was in cleaning up.

“I’ve put in a lot of hours to open it up and get it right. There’s a lot of work been put into it.”

A police spokesman said:

“We got a call shortly after 8.30pm (on Thursday) to reports of criminal damage to an address on Cleveleys Avenue.

“A barber shop’s windows have been smashed.”

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference number LC-20181015-1373.