Shop owners hit back over ‘gridlock resort’

Cars continue to queue on Blackpool roads as roadworks sparked travel chaos across the resort.

But while some business owners have complained their livelihoods have suffered as a result of the traffic problems, others have encouraged people to look on the bright side.

Tracey Clarke, manager at Toyland top shop on Burley Street, said: “A lot of people have been saying that it is terrible, but we hadn’t made a loss.

“We need to start thinking about how we can still attract the customers – we have been doing free children’s activities upstairs and offering shoppers to leave their bags here while they get the rest of their shopping done.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to have an effect on business, but we have to pull together to make a better town next year. If we want a better Blackpool, as so many of us say we do, we have to be prepared to make changes.”

The junction of Talbot Square and Blackpool Promenade has been closed as part of the preparation for a £21m tram track extension to North Station. A stretch of Dickson Road has closed for resurfacing. Meanwhile, Harrowside and Squires Gate bridges are being repaired.

The closures have sparked anger among many local residents, with some claiming huge traffic queues meant journeys that would normally take just a few minutes were taking more than an hour.

Paul Parker, owner of Pets Paradise on Topping Street, said the congestion had ‘definitely affected business’, and that many customers were avoiding the town centre.

Tracey added: “We have got to think outside the box and think what we can offer that online shops can’t. It’s all about being ambassadors for the town.

“There’s nothing like a bit of Christmas shopping in a small town and if we let the roadworks drive us out of town we’re going to lose out.”

Michelle Burrows, owner of the Compass cafe bar, added: “Anything that improves the infrastructure is great for all of us. I admit the timing isn’t perfect, just before Christmas, but when is a good time in Blackpool? There’s always something going on.

“Everybody is trying to do their best for the town.”

; nobody wants it to grind to a halt.”