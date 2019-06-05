Shine a light on the ‘Brave Britons’ of Blackpool and the Fylde coast

A Falklands War veteran commended for his charity work has called on the people Blackpool and the Fylde to help find the nation’s unsung heroes.

Simon Weston, who was named the Nation’s Favourite Hero in 2014, and hearing specialist Amplifon are looking for the ‘best of British’ role models for this year’s Brave Britons Awards.

Set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland, the awards will recognise the achievements of people in the following categories: Service to their Country (armed forces personnel), Against all Odds, Hero Pet, Young Hero (under-18s), Charity Champion, and Active Agers (over-60s).

Simon said: “The Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons will shine a light on a very British breed of hero: those who, through incredible acts of courage, bravery and incredible selflessness, are an inspiration to others.

“We all know someone who deserves recognition for their service to others, their country or community and we’re calling on the public to nominate these amazing individuals.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Army and Navy Club in London on October 15.

A panel of judges will also choose an overall winner who will win a £1,000 trip to Italy.

The closing date for entries is August 2. Nominate your hero at www.amplifon.com/uk/about-us/brave-briton-awards.