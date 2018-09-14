Sharp drop in patient complaints against doctors and dentists in Blackpool

The number of written complaints to GP and dental practices in Blackpool has fallen sharply over the past two years, according to NHS data.

There were 253 written complaints between April 2017 and March 2018 in the Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group area, compared with 338 the previous year – a drop of 25 per cent.

In 2017/18, 29 per cent of complaints were upheld, 18 per cent were partially upheld and some 53 per cent were found to be unsubstantiated, frivolous or vexatious.

Healthwatch, the independent patients’ rights group, said improving services as a result of complaints was more important than the number received.

British Medical Association GP committee chairman Dr Richard Vautrey said: “Whilst any complaint is regrettable, these figures represent a very tiny proportion of the patients GPs care for.”