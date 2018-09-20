Setting sail back into Fylde coast memories of the sea cadets

The Fylde coast’s towns have a long history of training sea cadets, we take a look back at some archive photographs of local cadets over the last century.

It all started back in the mid 1850s, when life looked bleak for orphans of the Crimean War, sleeping in the back streets of England’s sea ports, including on the Fylde coast.

Lytham St Annes Girls nautical training corps birthday party. Undated

Many coastal communities banded together to help them and provide places for sailors to pass on nautical skills and training, to give the young people some sort of future.

It led to the birth in 1856 of the Naval Lads’ Brigade and they spread across the country.

In 1899, Queen Victoria marked their importance to young people by becoming patron.

By the start of the Second World War, there were 100 units across the UK.

Sea cadets in Fleetwod, November 1980

Then in 1942, with King George VI as admiral, the name Sea Cadet Corps was adopted and the Girls Nautical Training Corps was formed as the female equivalent.

In 1955, the Royal Marines Cadet Section was formed with the Sea Cadet Corps. In 1980, the Girls Nautical Training Corps merged with the Sea Cadet Corps.

Blackpool Sea Cadets, with headquarters on Red Bank Road, Bispham, won three footballing trophies, in 1983.

The Royal Marine Cadets of Blackpool Sea Cadet Corps marched to victory at a drill competition at Bury, in December 1983.