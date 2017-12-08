Serving up happy memories of a much-loved Fylde pub

Have your say

Some readers may recall the old Fairhaven Hotel, on Clifton Drive, Fairhaven. The original building was constructed in 1895, by Boddingtons Brewery.

It had views overlooking Granny’s Bay and the Irish Sea.

The old Fairhaven Hotel, in all its glory

The public house had a frontage on Clifton Drive, Manor Drive and the Promenade.

The old pub was demolished in 1976. It was a petition from people which persuaded Boddingtons to rebuild a pub on the site.

The new Fairhaven Hotel building was built in front of it, while a block of flats was built on the site of the old pub.

The present building was officially opened in 1977 by Coronation Street legend – Ena Sharples, better known as actress Violet Carson.

In 1995, the Fairhaven Hotel hosted a 1960s-themed fancy dress party to celebrate the pub’s centenary and it also became the winner of The Gazette’s first Pub Of The Year competition.

Our archive photographs show the original Fairhaven Hotel in all its glory – back in its heyday, and in 1976, as the bulldozers moved in.