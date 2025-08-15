Serving councillor enters plea after appearing in court on rape allegations
A serving councillor on Wyre Council has appearred before Preston Crown Court on allegations relating to sex offences.
Ashley Sorensen has today pleaded not guilty to all seven counts of the offences he is charged with.
He denies rape of a female under 16 and similarly denies six counts of indecent assault against a girl under the age of 14.
The Preesall independent councillor, 55, of Woodland Avenue, Thornton, was unconditionally bailed until his next hearing.
He will return to court for a pre-trial review on June 26 2026, prior to his trial date on August 17, also next year.
The councillor was elected as an independent in 2023.