'Serious' smash involving Porche forces major Over Wyre road shut for four hours

Motorists involved in a "serious head-on" crash in Hambleton escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The smash, which happened in Shard Lane at around 4.50pm yesterday, involved a Renault Clio and Porche and left the road closed for approximately four hours.

Despite the carnage, with both cars badly damaged, officers were initially told those involved had escaped with "minor" injuries.

A spokeswoman for the force was unable to provide an update on their conditions this morning, though she said one person "went to Urgent Care for an appointment."

The ambulance service said a man and woman were both taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, one in an ambulance and one in a rapid response car.

Neither suffered "major trauma," a spokeswoman added.

The road was closed until shortly before 9pm as investigation and clean up work was done, she added, leaving motorists with a lengthy diversion. The accident is understood to have happened close to the Spar shop.

Firefighters from Bamber Bridge, who specialise in urban seach and rescue, were called out to provide lighting rigs to help officers at around 7.30pm, a spokesman for the fire service added.