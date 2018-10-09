'Serious' road collision in Freckleton sparks delays

Have your say

Traffic problems were reported this afternoon after a road collision in Freckleton.

Emergency services were called to a "serious" road traffic collision near the junction of Lower Lane and Preston New Road.

Congestion was building up in the area at 4.30pm.

Roads to and from Preston were becoming extremely busy.

Preston police tweeted: "We are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision near the junction of Lower Lane and Preston New Road in Freckleton.

"Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area.

"Please note traffic is affected towards the Riversway area of Preston."

Tailbacks were in evidence towards the Preston docks area and part of Lower Lane was closed.

No further details have yet been released.