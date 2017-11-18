'Serious' fire alarm fault fixed as Blackpool school set to reopen

Bosses at a Blackpool school say it will re-open on Monday after a 'serious technical failure' forced it to close on Thursday and Friday.

The fault with the fire alarm system meant Revoe Learning Academy and Children's Centre was unable to open until safety concerns were addressed.

However, the school, on Grasmere Road, has now confirmed it will be open as normal on Monday after the issue was sorted.

A spokesman said: "Revoe Learning Academy and Children’s Centre will be open as normal on Monday, November 20.

"The fault on the fire evacuation system has now been resolved and the system is certified fully functioning. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."