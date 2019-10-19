'Serious' crash in Churchtown as police arrest alleged drink driver 'attempting to negotiate' road closure

A suspected drink driver was arrested following a road closure due to a serious crash in Churchtown.

The alleged drink driver was not involved in the crash, which happened on the A6 near to the BP petrol station and Kirkland bridge, but police said the motorist was "trying to negotiate the closure."

Lancs Road Police tweeted that it had officers at the scene working with the North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service in relation to the crash which details are not known currently

The tweet also said: "As HQ80 control traffic, they arrest a driver for drink driving attempting to negotiate the closure. Roadside specimen of 58 provided! A massive thank you to M&S staff for the brews!"

MORE TO FOLLOW