See the moment Alfie Boe switched on the Blackpool Illuminations

A packed crowd of 20,000 cheered as homegrown hero Alfie Boe flicked the switch to turn on the Illuminations in Blackpool.

But with a record 130,000 applications for wristbands this year, many people missed out on seeing the action up close.

Blackpool Tower lit up after Alfie Boe switched on the Illuminations

If you were one of them - don't worry. We caught the moment Alfie - with a little help from Diversity's Ashley Banjo - turned on the Lights.

To see it for yourself - or relive the magic if you were lucky enough to be in the audience - you can watch the video above.

