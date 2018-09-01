See the moment Alfie Boe switched on the Blackpool Illuminations

A packed crowd of 20,000 cheered as homegrown hero Alfie Boe flicked the switch to turn on the Illuminations in Blackpool.
But with a record 130,000 applications for wristbands this year, many people missed out on seeing the action up close.
If you were one of them - don't worry. We caught the moment Alfie - with a little help from Diversity's Ashley Banjo - turned on the Lights.
To see it for yourself - or relive the magic if you were lucky enough to be in the audience - you can watch the video above.
