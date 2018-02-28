Security call after another bank raid

A rethink of security measures has been suggested after a Fylde bank was again targeted by raiders.

The call came from Lytham councillor Mark Bamforth as investigations continued after robbers made off in a stolen BMW 1 Series following an attempted break-in at the town’s Santander branch.

The three men smashed the branch’s glass front door with a sledgehammer but a cash box grabbed by the raiders was recovered by police.

In 2013, robbers armed with axes take £85,000 in cash from the same branch. That gang was traced and jailed for a total of 27 years.

There have also been other incidents at the branch and Coun Bamforth (pictured) said: “I’ve suggested times of cash deliveries be varied and the passageway to the side of the bank gated in the evenings.

“It’s concerning of course but considering how many deliveries there are each day around the country, such incidents are still relatively rare.”

A Santander spokesman said: “We are supporting the police with their investigation and the branch remains open as normal.”

Police say the offenders are believed to have escaped with a substantial amount of cash.

And they are appealing for more information about the three offenders who are described as all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Detective Inspector Alisa Wilson, of West CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt in this incident but the security guards must have been shaken up. I would like to identify anyone who may have captured the silver BMW or the offenders on their vehicle dashcam or who may have witnessed any of the incident to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1094 of February 27th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.