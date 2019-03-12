Search is on for youngster to play key role in Thornton Cleveleys Gala

Do you know a young person or child who can play an important role in this year’s Thornton Cleveleys Gala?

The post in question is the Gala's 'Britannia 2019' position.

The organisers of the summer event want members of the public to choose someone who is aged four to 16 years old and who lives within the FY5 area of Wyre, covering the Thornton Cleveleys postcode.

Gala secretary Helen Moorhouse said: “This year we are on the look out for someone between the age of 4 to 16, who lives within the FY5 and Wyre Borough to be our Britannia,

“We have listened to comments from many members of the public and as a committee have decided to introduce this role with a new way of applying.

“We want members of the public to nominate someone who they think deserves this opportunity and may not necessarily be able to enter something like this.

“We are looking for someone who, for example, has gone out of their way to help some one, done something for the community, a young carer, has overcome or continues to face illness or disability.

"It could be somebody who has had to take on extra responsibilities that means they maybe not always get time for themselves.

“We want you to tell us why the person deserves to be Britannia in 1000 words maximum.”

The chosen Britannia must be available to attend rehearsal dates which will be confirmed nearer the time and the Gala Day on Sunday June 9.

Helen added: “They may if they wish attend other Galas over the summer and attend our Gala Day in 2020.

“All the chosen Britannia needs to provide for the role will be a white outfit ( this maybe decorated with Union Jacks) the committee will provide all other items to make them Britannia for the day.”

Details can be found on the Thornton Cleveleys Gala Facebook Page or website www.thorntoncleveleysgalaofficial.co.uk for the application forms.

But time is running out - the closing date is this Friday (March 15).