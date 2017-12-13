Seal filmed playing on Promenade steps

A seal has been filmed playing on the steps on Blackpool’s Promenade, and pictured on the stones at Rossall beach.

Footage was shared on Facebook to the delight of residents, and is further evidence of how the Irish Sea is now teeming with marine life.

In June, RNLI volunteers scrambled in a lifeboat after visitors dialled 999 to report a stranded dog in the water at South Shore.

However, the dog turned out to be a seal – with rescuers concerned members of the public were considering entering the sea to rescue the animal.

More than £500m has been spent improving the sea since the ‘90s.