SEA LIFE Blackpool and Madame Tussauds take part in Children’s Mental Health Week

Staff at SEA LIFE Blackpool and Madame Tussauds are launching a special ‘Quiet Hour’ event this weekend for Children’s Mental Health Week.

The seafront aquarium is offering free admission to children and young people with mental health issues and their carer from 9am to 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

The ‘Quiet Hour’ will allow youngsters to enjoy the surroundings in ‘peaceful tranquillity.’

Matthew Titherington, general manager of SEA LIFE Blackpool and Madame Tussauds said: “The aquarium will be quiet at that time and we’re aiming to create a tranquil and peaceful environment. Our staff will be on hand to guide and support visitors as well as to talk quietly about any of the creatures and answer any questions about them.

"We’ll also be doing the same at Madame Tussauds, which is also very popular among children and young people, for any who’d like to see the many wonderfully-realistic figures of celebrities and famous faces on display.”

The ‘Quiet Hour’ maybe offered in the future depending on demand.