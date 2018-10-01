Sculpture pays tribute to Kirkham’s link to Forces

A new tribute to the armed forces has been unveiled in Kirkham.

The sculpture by Liverpool artist Phil Garrett at Remembrance Way is the culmination of a two-year project which invited pledges and ideas from the local community.

The Kirkham Covenant Project has been funded via the Armed Forces Community Covenant with donations from The Friends of Kirkham Parks and The Edith Mary Clark Foundation.

It recognises the significant contribution the armed forces have made to the town – and project co-ordinator Richard Marshall hopes more artworks will follow.

He said: “We are very grateful to everyone who has helped and supported the project.

“Its aim was to reflect the link to the armed forces in a creative way.

“It was apparent from the many consultations and the research Phil did that the sculpture should recognise the family element of the armed forces.

“It was also felt that there should be a link to the community past, present and future.

“The beautiful sculpture of a young boy reading a message while sitting with his dog is placed in a stone circle created from reclaimed cobbles from Kirkham’s fish stone circle and the plinth is adorned with flax plants which represent the link to the town’s mill industry.

“There is still a little work to do which involves placing some information about the sculpture and project on the boards placed behind the stone circle.

“I am sure the sculpture will give great pleasure to many people and I hope it will inspire further artworks within the town.”