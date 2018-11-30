Scratchcards: The person in front of you could have won the jackpot

Gambling laws in this country are strict and will be stricter when the FOBT (fixed odds betting terminal) law comes into force next year.

Unfortunately the law in relation to the National Lottery and scratch cards, the nation’s favourite gambling games, are lax compared to betting shops, casinos etc.

If you are 17 years and 364 days old, you cannot enter a betting shop and place a bet.

If you are 16 years and one day old, you can enter a shop and buy as many scratch cards as you wish.

Not only are people becoming addicted to scratch card gambling, but it could be said they are being ‘conned’ in believing they could win a massive prize.

If you buy a scratchcard believing you could win the jackpot prize advertised on the card, you could be mistaken.

That prize could have been won by a person who purchased a card just before you, therefore you have no chance of winning the jackpot prize.

If you tried to place a bet on a horse that couldn’t win the race, because it was a non-runner, the bookie would not accept your transaction.

Not so with scratchcards.

The National Lottery takes your transaction, even though you may not be able to win the major prize.

Just remember, when you buy a scratchcard, the major prize could have been won.

Bernard Darbyshire

via email