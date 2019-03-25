Scouts crowned top road safety champions

Blackpool District Scouts have been busy fund-raising for the World Jamboree and swotting up on their road safety knowledge.

How many of us actually read road traffic signs when we are driving, on motorcycles, or riding a bike?

Last Saturday eight teams of Scouts – in teams of up to six people – at the 1st Norbreck Scout and Guide HQ put their knowledge of road safety to the test.

There was a combination of 90 questions with time limits on each question, then a combination of signs in various positions and the Scouts – who are aged between 10.5 and 14 – had to fathom out what they were.

At the end the quiz also contained a group of amusing traffic signs from various countries world wide.

The winners of the competition was a team from 1st Norbreck and runners up were 1st Bispham.

During the evening a Tuck Shop was available to raise money manned by Explorer Scouts and Young Leaders Nicole Hadcraft and Josh Austin.

The pair, who are representing Blackpool District Scouts, will travel with the West Lancashire Scout Contingent to the World Jamboree which is being held in the United States of America.

Axe throwing to archery

Leaders and Cubs from the 1st Bispham Cub Pack embarked on a journey of adventure in Littledale near Caton last weekend.

So jumping eagerly into their Scout Mini Bus, with trailer attached, they set off from their 1st Bispham Scout and Guide HQ, on Devonshire Road, with rucksacks, boots and wet weather gear nothing would stop these youngsters from enjoying the great outdoors.

Matt Hornby, Cub Scout leader and deputy district commissioner for Blackpool Scouts, said: “The weekend was a full action packed weekend despite the weather.

“The pack had lots of fun axe throwing, archery, assault course and a hike.”

Tricky tent skills put to test

Youngsters from 24th Blackpool Beavers and Cubs put their camping skills to the test.

Last Friday evening the Beavers and Cubs were taking instruction from their leaders on how put up a dome tent in preparation for their forthcoming camping season.

They were also preparing for their forthcoming District Camp in June.

Although the activity took place inside due to the evening light and weather conditions, the youngsters really got stuck in and showed their ability to listen and learn both as an individual and collective team work responsibility which will go towards their outdoor challenge badge in the future.

The activity was one of fun, friendship and learning skills.

The evening was also held to support the Cubs who will be taking part in the forthcoming Jack Lamb Trophy Competition, which will be held later in the year.

The 24th Blackpool Beaver Colony and Cub Pack meet at their headquarters based at Holy Cross Church Hall, Central Drive, Blackpool, on Friday evenings.

The Beavers meet from 6pm until 7.15pm and the Cubs meet from 6.30pm until 8pm.